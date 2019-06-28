Richmond Police Department creates 2 ‘Safe Exchange Zones’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you struck a deal with someone online, the Richmond Police Department has set up two ‘Safe Exchange Zones’ for you to make your transaction.
“These zones are excellent locations to conduct your business with a relatively unknown person as these types of meetings carry with them some uncertainty,” said Fourth Precinct Commander Dan Minton. “Custody exchanges are also sometimes fraught with emotion so it’s good to know the video is always recording.”
The zones are in the parking lots of two police precincts:
- Second Precinct, 177 E. Belt Blvd.
- Fourth Precinct, 2219 Chamberlayne Ave.
“Since a video recording can only assist detectives in attempting to identify a suspect after an incident occurs, the public should continue to observe safety precautions,” the police department said in a news release this week. “... Due to the varied schedules of precinct officers, the department cannot guarantee an officer will be on the property at all times.”
