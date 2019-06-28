Petersburg man sentenced to over 7 years for firearm, cocaine possession

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A convicted felon was sentenced to more than seven years for firearm and cocaine possession.
The Petersburg man possessed two firearms as a convicted felon and cocaine during a high-speed chase with the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force.
Kevin Godette, 39, was wanted by Colonial Heights and Petersburg police for outstanding probation violations.
After leading police on a high-speed chase, Godette was arrested.
Authorities found more than $160 and multiple plastic bags containing cocaine. A backpack with two loaded semi-automatic pistols was also found.
Godette was a convicted felon at the time he was found, which prohibited him from possessing a firearm.
