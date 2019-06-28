News to know for June 28: James Fields Jr. sentencing; new safe exchange zones; heat continues

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s feeling HOT, HOT, HOT as we head into the weekend.
Today there is a chance of storms in the evening as the humidity starts to build.
The man convicted of federal hate crimes for plowing his car into a crowd of anti-racism protesters at a 2017 white nationalist rally in Virginia will be sentenced Friday.
James Alex Fields Jr. was originally scheduled to be sentenced July 3, but it was moved up earlier this month.
A day after the deadly hit-and-run in Shockoe Bottom, five sisters fight back tears as they recounted the horror of the situation.
“When I got that call, my heart stopped,” said Kayla Davis “I can’t lose her!”
Davis is talking about her sister Brittany Summers, who was one of the three victims injured in the hit-and-run early Wednesday morning. Shanice A. Woodberry, 22, died.
If you struck a deal with someone online, the Richmond Police Department has set up two ‘Safe Exchange Zones’ for you to make your transaction.
he zones are in the parking lots of two police precincts:
- Second Precinct, 177 E. Belt Blvd.
- Fourth Precinct, 2219 Chamberlayne Ave.
If you take a trip north on Interstate 95, you’ll see Virginia’s first and only go-kart track that goes 30 feet in the air.
Several weeks ago, Fun Land in Fredericksburg opened the state’s first multi-level go-kart track.
“It was awesome, it was way more fun than I thought it was going to be,” said first-time visitor Betsy Carr.
Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Virginia and the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles launched a new victim-focused campaign to stop impaired driving throughout the year.
With one week until the 4th of July holiday, the organization is focused on cracking down on the number of alcohol-related deaths.
In 2017, 237 people were killed by drunk drivers nationally over the 4th of July weekend.
