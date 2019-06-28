Missing tuber’s body found in Virginia river

GRAYSON, Va. (WDBJ7) - Authorities say a missing tuber's body has been found one-mile downstream from where she was last seen in the New River.
On Wednesday, authorities said Joanne Hatcher, 57, of Sparta, NC was last seen floating down the New River near the Virginia and North Carolina line after she missed her get out point.
Hatcher did not have any extra source of floatation and could not swim.
Wednesday night, Hatcher’s blue and white tube was located one mile down the river from where she was last seen.
