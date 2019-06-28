Man injured following shooting in Richmond apartment complex

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday night.
Officers responded to the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike at approximately 9:30 p.m.
Upon arrival to the Midlothian Village apartment complex, officers located a black male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
He was transported to the hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injury.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with information on the shooting should contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
