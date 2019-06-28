Man dies after running off road, overturning

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - A 36-year-old Manakin Sabot man died Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Goochland.
Virginia State Police say Cuitlahuac Infante was traveling north on Shallow Well Road when he entered a curve, ran off the right side of the road, over corrected, slid sideways and then overturned on the left side of the road.
He was ejected from the vehicle.
Police say Infante was not wearing his seat belt and died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.