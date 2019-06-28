Man in custody after police chase stolen vehicle on I-95

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is in custody following a high-speed police chase on northbound Interstate 95.
A Virginia State Police trooper attempted to stop a Hyundai Accent displaying stolen license plates at Maury Street on Thursday, just after 5:30 p.m.
The man refused to stop, and continued to drive recklessly, going over the speed limit and striking a sedan with four occupants.
The chase continued to southbound Chamberlayne Avenue, crossed over westbound Laburnum and eventually ended when the man stopped at the intersection of Hunt Avenue and Woodson Avenue.
The man then ran on foot with the trooper chasing him, and eventually taking him into custody.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
The Hyundai Accent was reported stolen, the man has been arrested and taken to Richmond City Jail with charges pending.
The incident remains under investigation.
