Lyft driver recalls terrifying hour-long ride with released hospital patient

“When it comes time for a patient to leave one of our locations, our medical teams work with the patient and his or her family to assess an appropriate level of transportation method for the individual’s medical condition. VCU Health provides that guidance to a HIPAA-compliant intermediary – often a patient’s insurance company or a company that specializes in patient transportation. That company coordinates with transportation companies to secure an appropriate and safe ride. The method of transport could range from taxi to shared transportation to ambulance, among others. For patient privacy reasons, we cannot share specific details or comment on a patient’s case,” said Alexandra Nowak with VCU Medical Center.