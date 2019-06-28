Forecast: Hot and Humid with a few isolated storms

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hot and Humid weather through the weekend with isolated storm chances each afternoon
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot.Isolated late day storm possible. Highs mid 90s (Slight PM storm chance: 20%)
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Isolated late day storm chance. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 10%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with only a slight late day storm chance. Lows low 70s, highs mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
MONDAY: The most comfortable day of the week. Mostly sunny, a little cooler and less humid. Lows upper 60s, highs upper 80s
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and more humid again. Lows near 70, highs low to mid 90s
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, but increasing chance for a couple late day storms. Lows low 70s, highs mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
4TH OF JULY: Partly sunny. Scattered Late day storms . Lows low 70s, highs mid 90s (Rain Chance: 30%)
