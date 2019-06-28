Flying Squirrels hosts ‘Pride Night at the Diamond’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Flying Squirrels continue to embrace their home, this time honoring the the LGBTQ community.
Flying Squirrels Chief Operating Officer Todd ‘Parney’ Parnell says the night is a culmination of two years of work between the team and Virginia Pride to make sure it was celebrated properly.
“This isn’t just a one night thing. Not only with Virginia Pride, but with any group we work with. We want to develop a year-round relationship with them so we can have fun, be different and be impactful," Parnell said.
Virginia Pride hopes to raise $20,000 for their scholarship and outreach fund at the game, and they also have the honor of throwing out the first pitch.
“America’s pastime is embracing this community here in Richmond. It sends a powerful message to people in our community that we are welcome here, that we are safe here, that we belong here,” said Virginia Pride President James Millner.
Friday marks 50 years since members of the LGBTQ community took a stand against police during a raid of the Stonewall Inn in Manhattan, New York.
The Stonewall Riots are credited with sparking the modern LGBTQ movement, and this week the New York Yankees even unveiled a plaque at Yankee Stadium commemorating the event.
“I think that the folks 50 years ago, the people at Stonewall could never have imagined that something like that could happen. But here we are, because of them,” Millner said
