Bridal shop owner praises community for helping her cover medical expenses

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Church Hill woman fighting an auto-immune disease is overwhelmed with joy after the community stepped in to help cover her medical bills.
Christine Greenberg is the co-owner of Urban Set Bride with her mom Jennifer Haines.
The business helps local brides find the perfect, and affordable wedding gown.
“We get to be part of a really exciting time in people’s lives. It’s nice to see them start a new chapter with their partners,” said Greenberg.
The mother-daughter duo have helped many, but recently they found themselves needing their own help from the community.
“I’ve been diagnosed with an auto-immune disease called Scleroderma. Its incurable,” said Greenberg.
She was diagnosed with the rare disease earlier this year, which causes her to have blue, numb fingers in the cold, joint pain, and scarring on her lungs.
“My lungs are scarring. It’s putting pressure on my heart," said Greenberg. “I have to just be a little more cautious as I progress through my life.”
While there is no cure, she is forced to pay $8,000 out of pocket every year toward a treatment that helps keep her disease under control.
In an effort to help, two of her colleagues started a GoFundme asking for $8,050.
“Didn’t have any expectations because we never had a reason to ask for help before," said Greenberg.
Within one week they hit their goal!
“I was surprised because it happened so quickly but it doesn’t surprise me because Richmond is really filled with some amazing people,” said Greenberg.
Although she is faced with a difficult situation, she credits having her mother by her side for support, and her mom knows something about surviving.
She beat stage three cancer.
“I try and learn from that and be brave and work my butt off and take care of my family,” said Greenberg.
Her mother says she tries to give her daughter as much advice as possible, but she still hates seeing her child in pain.
“I’ts hard because it’s nothing to do about it. There’s nothing you can do to help. There’s nothing you can do to fix it,” said Haines.
Regardless of the situation, Christine says she’s never asked ‘Why me?' and plans to continue living her best life.
“Our family has definitely received a few knocks over the last eight or nine years for sure, but we get stronger every time.”
Christine still could use your help as the treatments will be a forever ongoing thing in her life.
If you would like to help, click here.
