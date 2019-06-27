16-year-old girl missing in Southwest Va.

FLOYD, Va. (WWBT) - The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl who was reported missing June 24.
Kalie Mae Alderman is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds.
The sheriff’s office says she was last seen in the Shooting Creek area of the county, which is southwest of Roanoke.
She was last seen wearing a white and gray sweatshirt, jeans and black high-top tennis shoes.
The sheriff’s office say Alderman may have ties to the Pulaski County area.
Anyone with information about the teen is asked to call the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office at 540-745-9334.
