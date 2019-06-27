Work zone, move over laws set to begin July 1

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two new laws that crack down on distracted driving take effect on Monday.
Starting July 1, if you’re caught in a highway work zone using your phone, the fine will cost you $250.
Last year, there were more than 2,500 work zone crashes in Virginia. More than half resulted in injuries and nine people were killed.
VDOT says distracted driving was a leading cause.
The other law taking effect has to do with moving over.
If you see the flashing lights of police cars, fire trucks or tow trucks stopped on the side of a road and you don’t attempt to move over or slow down, you could face a $250 fine.
The law was changed during this year’s General Assembly session to also charge drivers with reckless driving.
