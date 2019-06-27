State Police: Man shot dead by officer after sword attack

ROCKINGHAM, Va. (WWBT) - A Timberville man was shot and killed by a police officer Wednesday night after the suspect attacked him with a sword, according to Virginia State Police.
Police say a man - Michael S. Norquest, 50, of Timberville - had barricaded himself inside a home in the 600 block of Lone Pine Drive just after 9 p.m.
“The officer was able to make entry into the residence and was assaulted by Norquest with a sword,” state police said in a news release on Thursday. “The officer fired at Norquest, who died at the scene.”
The Timberville police officer was transported to the UVA Medical Center, where he was treated for serious injuries and has been released.
The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Culpeper Field Office is investigating the incident.
