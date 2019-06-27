‘She was just a beautiful soul’: Family mourns 22-year-old hit-and-run victim

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond mother was emotional after learning an overnight hit-and-run driver killed her daughter.
Wednesday, police identified 22-year-old Shanice Woodberry as the woman killed on Main Street in Shockoe Bottom. Another woman is fighting for life in the hospital.
Police say they know who the driver is. The person can be seen in video on social media driving into several people. As police work to make an arrest, a family is working to come to terms with a tragedy.
"She got hit and she’s gone. My baby’s gone. She should be here with me,” Robin Lewis said.
She’s being comforted by relatives after learning her daughter, Shanice Woodberry, was one of four people struck by a hit-and-run driver early Wednesday morning. It happened outside of the Image Bar and Lounge around 2 a.m.
"She said ‘momma, I’m going downtown. It’s not going to be that many people’. I said ‘OK’…I called her at 1:15, I texted her and she said she was good and she was coming home,” Lewis said.
But then....
"I saw a Facebook post about something that happened downtown and I got a little scared and said ‘wait a minute my daughter is downtown’…They said something happened to some girls and I knew she was down there with some of her girlfriends,” she said.
That’s when Lewis got a call from the hospital. Video on social media shows a brawl inside the bar that spilled onto Main Street, followed by a driver striking people standing outside.
Her family says Shanice wasn't among those fighting.
"She was just a beautiful spirit. She was a beautiful, free soul. She would help you do anything at any time if you needed her. She was such a good person,” Krystal Stephens said of her niece.
One who worked two jobs as she prepared for upcoming college courses. Shanice wanted to become a nurse.
"I can’t get over, I can’t hear her voice again. I dial her number, she won’t pick up. I need her back, Lord. I just love her so much,” Lewis said in tears.
ABC agents are also taking a look at this crime from the standpoint of what happened inside of the bar.
