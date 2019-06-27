‘Robyn was such an amazing individual’: Dozens remember Richmond cyclist hit, killed in NYC

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dozens of cyclists gathered Wednesday night to remember one of their own.
Robyn Hightman was killed earlier in the week while riding a bike in New York City.
“It was pretty difficult for me because Robyn was such an amazing individual,” friend Erik Christenson said
In the sea of candles and tears, Christenson had to show support to his friend.
“It could have been me, it could have been another friend of mine. All of us cyclists are in the same boat,” Christenson said.
Robyn was hit and killed by a box truck Monday while on her bicycle in New York City. Police say Robyn was in the street and not a bike lane when hit.
“Our hearts are so broken at the loss of Robyn,” Leena Rose Miller said.
Robyn’s Grandmother Leena traveled from Charlottesville to attend the vigil.
“I just really wanted to be here to meet her friends,” Miller said.
Friends say Robyn wasn’t just a powerhouse in Richmond, but up and down the east coast.
“Robyn was one of 12 cyclist who have been killed in new York,” Miller said.
Family and friends are pushing for change.
“Robyn was always positive always looking forward, always looking for new friends,” Christenson said.
In their hardest times, many vow to keep peddling and that’s just what they did.
The crowd took to their bikes and honored the 20-year-old with a memorial ride, hitting several spots around the city including the Manchester Bridge and Jefferson Park.
Through the tears and memories, many say they vow to make the roads safer for those on two wheels.
“We are all a family because when this happens to one of us - it happens to all of us because we are all equally in danger of this happening,” Christenson said.
The driver of the truck Antonio Garcia, 55, was issued summonses for his vehicle, not related to the crash.
Organizers say there are several other vigils taking place this week in DC, Philly and New York.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.