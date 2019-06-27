Report: Virginia’s immigrants making strong contribution to economy

A new report from the Commonwealth Institute for Fiscal Analysis says immigrants are key contributors to the state’s overall economy, despite challenges that include health insurance access, discrimination, language barriers, and housing costs.
The left-leaning Richmond institute says that, as many parts of Virginia struggle to find enough workers, many immigrants are “relatively young, well educated, fluent in English and more likely to participate in the workforce.”
The one million immigrants in Virginia make up 12.5 percent of the state population. More than two-thirds live in Northern Virginia, where they make up 27 percent of the population.
