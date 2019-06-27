Poll: Support for a Democratic majority in the General Assembly falls

Poll: Support for a Democratic majority in the General Assembly falls
A plurality of respondents said they preferred Democrats to take control of the two chambers Republicans narrowly hold, but the number dropped nine points since last July. (Source: Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)
By Mechelle Hankerson | Virginia Mercury | June 27, 2019 at 12:21 PM EDT - Updated June 27 at 12:21 PM

Fewer people are sure which party they want to control the General Assembly following a tumultuous six months for the state’s top three elected officials, all Democrats, according to a new poll from Virginia Commonwealth University’s Center for Public Policy.

A plurality of respondents (43%) said they preferred Democrats to take control of the two chambers Republicans narrowly hold, but the number dropped nine points since VCU asked the same question last July. Republicans saw a smaller dip, with support for a GOP-controlled legislature dropping four points to 28 percent.

And the percentage of people unsure which party should take over increased 12 points to 29 percent.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >

The Virginia Mercury is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.