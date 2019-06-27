Police: Woman flicks cigarette ashes on officers, charged with assault

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - A Henrico woman faces multiple charges of assault and battery on law enforcement after police say she flicked cigarette ashes on them.
Viktoria Glenn, 67, was arrested Wednesday around 2 a.m. during a traffic stop.
Police said they had stopped the car suspecting the driver was under the influence.
Glenn was identified as the driver and reportedly resisted the officers’ commands and “flicked cigarette ashes on to the officers multiple times”.
In the process of Glenn’s arrest, police said she continued to assault multiple officers by kicking them.
Glenn is charged with three counts of assault on law enforcement, obstruction of justice and two traffic violations.
