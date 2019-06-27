Person of interest identified in unsolved Va. homicide

“I am Erik’s mother. I did not know my son was missing until 2014. His father has never called me to tell me what happened and will not return my attempts to contact him. I do not know why. I was under the assumption that his father had filed a missing person report until I met with detectives two weeks ago. I would like Erik to know that if he is out there and needs help he can call his mom. I am so sorry I was there but I am here now. Let’s bring an end to this so everyone involved can begin to heal.”