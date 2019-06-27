Person of interest identified in unsolved Va. homicide

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - A person of interest has been identified in the unsolved homicide of 19-year-old Dashad ‘Sage’ Smith.
Police say 28-year-old Erik McFadden is a person of interest in the disappearance Smith. Police believe he’s the last person to have contact with the teen who has been missing and presumed dead for seven years now.
A mother’s heartbreak still bubbles to the surface.
“This is a loss that is different from other losses because there is no closure. It’s like you can’t finish grieving it’s a continuance untied feeling that hits me,” said LaTasha Dennis.
The mother and hasn’t seen or heard from Smith since 2012.
Smith, always smiling in every photo, is a transgender teen known as ‘Sage’ to good friends.
Smith was last seen near the Charlottesville Amtrak station around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 20, 2012. Smith’s disappearance is considered a homicide though a body has never been found.
“With every milestone I reach I wish he was able to be there getting my license graduation scholarship ceremonies or college move-in day but he is not,” said Eanna Langston, Smith’s sister.
Charlottesville Police are pushing for the public’s help in finding McFadden. The two were planning to meet that evening, and what happened after remains a mystery.
Smith vanished without a trace, and detectives continue to believe McFadden was the last person to see Smith.
Detectives had brief contact with McFadden right after Smith disappeared.
He was supposed to come in to the police station, but never showed and hasn't been heard from since.
“We believe Eric has ties to the Joppa/Baltimore Maryland area, Rochester, New York, Columbia, South Carolina, Lake City, South Carolina, Atlanta, Georgia and Lincoln University in Pennsylvania,” said Lead Detective Regine Wright.
They believe McFadden has information vital to this case. McFadden’s mother issued a statement.
Police read the statement at a press conference:
“I am Erik’s mother. I did not know my son was missing until 2014. His father has never called me to tell me what happened and will not return my attempts to contact him. I do not know why. I was under the assumption that his father had filed a missing person report until I met with detectives two weeks ago. I would like Erik to know that if he is out there and needs help he can call his mom. I am so sorry I was there but I am here now. Let’s bring an end to this so everyone involved can begin to heal.”
Charlottesville Police are offering a $10,000 reward and the city is matching that $10,000 for any information leading to an arrest in Smith’s case.
If you can help police find McFadden or you know what happened to Sage Smith, you can call anonymously to the Charlottesville-area Crimestoppers at 434-977-4000.
