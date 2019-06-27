News to know for June 27: Heat continues; 2 hurt in shooting; driver flees 3-vehicle crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s going to be another day of temperatures climbing into the 90s with not much relief in sight.
The Richmond Police Department says two people were injured in a shooting Thursday morning in the Whitcomb Court community.
Police were called to the shooting in the 2400 block of Wood Street around 1 a.m. Officers believe the shooting may have occurred on Bethel Street.
The Richmond Police Department is searching for a driver who fled the scene of a three-vehicle crash on Wednesday night.
Police say three people were taken to the hospital after the crash at Warwick Road and Broad Rock Boulevard with non-life-threatening injuries.
National HIV Testing Day is Thursday, June 27. People are encouraged to get tested for HIV, know their status and get into treatment right away if they have HIV.
Several Richmond organizations are conducting free testing this week.
A Richmond mother was emotional after learning an overnight hit-and-run driver killed her daughter.
Wednesday, police identified 22-year-old Shanice Woodberry as the woman killed on Main Street in Shockoe Bottom. Another woman is fighting for life in the hospital.
"She got hit and she’s gone. My baby’s gone. She should be here with me,” Robin Lewis said.
A Senior Alert has been issued for a missing 63-year-old Chesterfield man.
Virginia State Police said Charles Wayne Carter suffers from a cognitive impairment and “the disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.”
