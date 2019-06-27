Lynchburg family raffles son’s car to raise money for charity founded in his name

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ7) - Two lucky people own a brand new car after donating to a Lynchburg organization.
The Carter Craft Foundation held a drawing Wednesday afternoon to give away a 2017 Honda Civic Type-R.
The car was originally ordered in 2016 by Carter Craft, a member of the family that owns Billy Craft Honda.
Carter Craft died in February of 2016 and never got to see his new car. His family held onto the vehicle for three years, but finally decided to raffle it off and raise money for the charity founded in Carter's name.
"It's just made us happy to know that we're doing something that Carter would have liked us to do, because it couldn't sit in a garage. We couldn't keep it forever," explained Stacey Craft, Carter Craft's stepmother and a chief administrator of his foundation.
Wednesday would have been Carter Craft's 23rd birthday.
Jason and Felicia Wilson of Richmond won the raffle for Craft’s car. The contest raised around $20,000 for the Carter Craft Foundation.
