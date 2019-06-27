Forecast: Day 4 of 90+° heat with more to come

Temperatures in the 90s continue
By Andrew Freiden | June 27, 2019 at 4:06 AM EDT - Updated June 27 at 4:53 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mainly hot and dry weather through the weekend with low chances of rain.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hot with more humidity than Wednesday. Highs mid 90s

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows low 70s, highs mid 90s (Slight PM storm chance only 10%)

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with only a slight late day storm chance. Lows low 70s, highs low to mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. Lows upper 60s, highs upper 80s

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hit and more humid again. Lows near 70, highs low to mid 90s

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, but increasing chance for late day storms. Lows low 70s, highs mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

4TH OF JULY: Partly sunny. Late day storms likely. Lows low 70s, highs low 90s (Rain Chance: 30%)

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.