Food Network star to bring Flavortown to Virginia
(Source: Freddie Cabrera)
By Tamia Mallory | June 27, 2019 at 5:10 PM EDT - Updated June 27 at 5:10 PM

HAMPTON, Va. (WWBT) - Guy Fieri will open two new restaurants in the Hampton Roads area, according to Williamsburg Yorktown Daily.

The “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" host is known for finding delicious food across the country.

Guy’s Dive & Taco Joint and Guy Fieri’s Pizza Parlor will open between PBR Hampton Roads and Bass Pro Shops, Williamsburg Yorktown Daily reports.

This is not Fieri’s first establishment opened in the Hampton Roads area.

Fieri opened Guy Fieri’s Smokehouse in Norfolk’s Waterside District in May 2017.

Guy Fieri's Dive & Taco Joint Grand Opening - June 27

Ok.. we're done with teasing you. Mark your Calendars for JUNE 27! RSVP for our Guy Fieri's Dive & Taco Joint & Pizza Parlor Grand Opening Party and be the first to try our our real-deal menu & killer cocktails Paired with our neighboring venue Guy Fieri's Pizza Parlor. See you there!

Posted by Guy Fieri's Dive & Taco Joint Hampton on Tuesday, June 11, 2019

