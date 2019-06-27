Five people displaced in Henrico house fire

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - An eastern Henrico house fire displaced five adults Thursday evening.
Firefighters responded to the home in the 7800 block of Black Duck Court at 5:44 p.m.
Fire crews found heavy fire shooting from the roof of the home, and thick smoke rising into the air.
Firefighters were unable to enter the home before extinguishing a large portion of the fire from the outside of the home.
No residents or firefighters were injured.
The five residents will be displaced, and are being assisted by Red Cross.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Henrico fire officials remind everyone of the importance of having a meeting place outside in the event of a fire.
