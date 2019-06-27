Family-owned Henrico restaurant had 25 violations in latest inspection

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A family restaurant and a pizza joint both make this week’s restaurant report after recent inspections prove they need a little help, though one turned it around.
The first restaurant had a whopping 25 violations. Family-owned Melito’s Restaurant on Three Chopt Road in Henrico has been in business since 1981.
Famous for its hot dogs, the restaurant in its latest inspection had four priority violations, five priority foundation violations and 16 core violations. An inspector cited the restaurant for storing food on the floor, as well as mold on the ice machine.
We paid the restaurant a visit looking for answers; we spoke with the manager about the mold and a few other violations. She said “Yeah, we worked on it," and did not wish to comment further.
We also looked at Primo Pizza, on Williamsburg Road, in Mechanicsville. The restaurant has been inspected three times in less than two months.
In its first inspection, the restaurant had four priority, two priority foundation and eight core violations. It was cited for pizza by the slice sitting out at room temperature as well as single use plastic containers being reused.
The restaurant was re-inspected a month later and had dropped its violations down to two, and then just three weeks after that, the restaurant had no violations.
This is how the Virginia Department of Health describes its violations on its website:
- Priority identifies a provision in the Regulations whose application contributes directly to the elimination, prevention, or reduction to an acceptable level, hazards associated with foodborne illness or injury and there is no other provision that more directly controls the hazard.
- Priority foundation identifies a provision in the Regulation whose application supports, facilitates, or enables one or more Priority items.
- Core identifies a provision that is not Priority or Priority foundation and that usually relates to general sanitation, operational controls, sanitation standard operating procedures (SSOPs), facilities, equipment, or general maintenance.
