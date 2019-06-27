‘Dog’ Chapman remembers wife who ‘fought hard’ against cancer diagnosis

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In his first televised interview since the passing of his wife Beth earlier in the day, Duane Chapman thanked friends and fans from around the world on Wednesday afternoon for supporting his family during their ‘most terrible time.’
Addressing reporters and a group of paparazzi photographers who had gathered outside of his Portlock-area home, an emotional Chapman said he was still trying to find a way to cope with Beth’s passing.
“You kind of try to remember that you’re celebrating life, but right now we’re mourning the death,” the famous bounty hunter said.
Beth ― one half of the world-famous bounty hunting duo that gained fame as the stars of a reality television series on A&E ― died early Wednesday morning after a years-long battle with cancer.
“For a few years we knew this day would come,” ‘Dog’ Chapman said Wednesday. “It came really unexpected, really fast. All of her clothes, her make-up, everything. We didn’t prepare.”
As it has for countless others around the world, Beth’s cancer diagnosis was fast and fierce. She underwent successful surgery for throat cancer in 2017, but was told last last year that her cancer had returned in her lungs.
Beth was hospitalized in April and again this past Saturday.
“The cancer gig, of course, we gotta find a cure,” 'Dog’ said. “Because all we have now is some get lucky, but most pass away.”
Lyssa Chapman (also known as “Baby Lyssa”) said her mother’s death came as a surprise.
“We thought we were bringing her home,” she said.
The Chapman family is also warning the public to beware of fake donation pages asking people for thousands of dollars on behalf of their family.
“We don’t need any money at all. Please, save your money," ‘Dog’ said. "There’s nothing being authorized from any of us.”
He also said they are planning on holding memorial services in both Hawaii and Colorado.
“We want to make sure that people can show their love and support and it actually makes us feel warm and loved by our community to know how much our mother was loved," said Lyssa.
The couple had two children together. But their hanai family included 12 children, 15 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
Lyssa said they will also be doing a paddle out ceremony.
Dates and locations are still being determined.
