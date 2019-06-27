SENIOR ALERT: Chesterfield police searching for missing 63-year-old man

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Senior Alert has been issued by Virginia State Police on behalf of Chesterfield police who is searching for a missing 63-year-old man.
Police said Charles Wayne Carter suffers from a cognitive impairment and “the disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.”
Carter was last seen around 2:00 p.m. leaving his home on Vickilee Road in North Chesterfield on Wednesday.
He is described as a black male, 125 pounds, 5-foot-2 with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a green, black and white stripped polo shirt, grey vest, and shorts.
Police said he may be riding a blue bicycle.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or by dialing 911.
