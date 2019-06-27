Belize police: Slain Virginia doctor caught up in gang hit

Authorities said they found 53-year-old Gary Swank, a cardiologist at Virginia Tech's Carilion Clinic, and 53-year-old Mario Graniel in a lagoon near the town of San Pedro earlier this week. The Roanoke Times reports the Belize Police Departments' commissioner, Chester Williams, told Belize media on Monday that investigators think Graniel "had a misunderstanding with one of the notorious gang figures in San Pedro."