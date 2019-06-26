Woman identified in deadly hit-and-run; driver sought

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Active arrest warrants are on file for the driver who allegedly hit four people in Shockoe Bottom early Wednesday and then took off, according to Richmond’s new police chief.
Police have identified the woman killed in the deadly hit-and-run as Shanice A. Woodberry, 22.
Chief William Smith stated Wednesday afternoon investigators had identified an individual involved in the crime, but did not release the driver’s identity.
“First of all, I’d like to send our thoughts and prayers to the persons who were not only killed but were injured today,” Smith said. “Whether you take a gun or you take a car it’s still the same act of violence against another person.”
Police said when they arrived to the scene just before 2 a.m. they found two women and one man who had been hit.
Those victims were taken to the hospital, where Woodberry died of her injuries. The other woman has life-threatening injuries.
Police say a fourth victim, a woman, later took herself to the hospital.
“It’s again another senseless act of violence that strikes at the core of public safety,” said Richmond City Mayor Levar Stoney.
The 1700 block of E. Main Street has seen violence before.
In August 2018 three people were hurt during a shooting at Plush nightclub and then several days later six people were hurt during an armed robbery at Liquid Cafe around the corner.
Virginia ABC agents investigated those incidents and are now investigating the deadly hit-and-run believed to be connected to Image Restaurant and Lounge.
Video circulating on social media shows a group of men and women inside Image when a fight broke out. That fight trickled onto E. Main Street where several clips later shows someone getting hit by a car in the middle of the road.
A spokesperson for Virginia ABC Authority confirmed Wednesday its Bureau of Law Enforcement is working with RPD and conducting an initial investigation which will take place over the next 48 hours.
“Virginia ABC conducts public safety investigations when an act of violence has resulted in death or bodily harm in or near a licensed establishment,” said spokesperson Taylor Thornberg.
Image currently has a mixed beverage license and wine and beer license.
In 2017 it’s licenses were suspended 25 days for selling alcohol to underage patrons and a $2,000 civil penalty.
Investigators were seen throughout the day canvassing local businesses for evidence such as surveillance.
“I know we’ve made a number of enhancements to Shockoe Bottom in terms of cameras and things of that nature," Stoney said. "I think the Chief is going to bring the detail oriented cerebral approach to fighting crime not only in Shockoe Bottom but all areas of the city.”
The GRTC Transit System also confirmed it’s working with Richmond police in providing surveillance from it’s Main Street Station Pulse stop of the crime.
Several blocks of Shockoe Bottom between 15th and 19th streets were blocked off after the crash and remained closed Wednesday morning.
“We’d like to thank all of the members of the community who immediately shared information and videos,” said Major Crimes Lt. Faith Flippo. “Our detectives are currently reviewing all of the footage that has been provided and hope to soon bring closure to these families.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.