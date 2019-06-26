William Smith named new chief of Richmond Police

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - William Smith, a long-time Richmond police officer, has been named the new police chief for Richmond Police Department.
Smith began his law enforcement career in Richmond in 1995 and has served for 23 years total. He was appointed interim chief since Jan. 1 after the departure of Alfred Durham.
“I am truly honored and I am truly humbled by this opportunity,” Smith said.
“We at the Richmond Police Department are a premier community policing organization,” Smith said. “Our mission is to make the City of Richmond safer through our engagements and our relationships. We rely on relationships with the community - that’s what makes us successful."
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said Smith is the first Richmond police chief to be promoting internally in more than 50 years.
Stoney said an “extensive” nationwide search was conducted, but that Smith outshined all the other candidates.
“We were faced with the challenging task is finding a new permanent chief who could build on the good work that was being done and lead the department forward in a positive direction in the city’s future,” Stoney said. “That speaks to the training ground Richmond police has become."
Stoney said Smith’s tenure in Richmond made his the best candidate.
“I wanted this search formed by our community’s ideas of what they wanted in a new chief.” Stoney said. “I believe community engagement is one of the core functions of effective policing in our city.”
