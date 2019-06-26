Volunteers wanted for 2019 Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Camp Ambassador Program

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s Neighbor-to-Neighbor program is looking for volunteers to serve as Richmond Training Camp Ambassadors.
The program needs 200 volunteers to work the camp, which begins on July 25 and ends on August 11, at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center.
Ambassadors are the “faces” of Richmond, highlighting local tourism destinations, restaurants and points of interest, answering questions about training camp and making the event enjoyable for all.
All volunteers will receive the following incentives:
- Volunteer recognition certificate
- Free Redskins hat, t-shirt, and cooling towel
- Discount at the Redskins Training Camp Team Store
- 50% Discount with Training Camp food vendors
- Discount on a personalized brick for Brick Walk entrance
- Sports drink and snacks provided daily
- Large group picture with either the owner, coaches & players, and/or special guests
Interested individuals can receive more information and register online.
