VDOT lifts lane closures for 4th of July holiday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is planning to make holiday travel easier in Central Virginia.
VDOT will suspend most highway work zones and lift most lane closures on interstates and major roads in Virginia.
The lane closure lift will be in place Wednesday, July 3 through noon Friday, July 5.
Drivers may still encounter semi-permanent work zones that remain in place during this time.
A full list of lane closures can be found on VDOT’s website.
