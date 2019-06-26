Sheriff’s office searching for missing 83-year-old with cognitive issues

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 83-year-old man with cognitive issues.
Deputies said Curtis James Armstrong was last seen Tuesday afternoon leaving his home in the Bremo area. He was driving his red and white Chevy truck with Virginia registration PL9998.
He is described as a black male with small stature and bald with a mustache.
If you have to see him or his truck, call the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office at 434-589-8211.
Deputies said the photo above was the only one they have at this time.
