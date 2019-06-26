Sheriff’s office searching for missing 83-year-old with cognitive issues

Curtis James Armstrong (Source: Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office)
June 25, 2019 at 8:24 PM EDT - Updated June 25 at 8:29 PM

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 83-year-old man with cognitive issues.

Deputies said Curtis James Armstrong was last seen Tuesday afternoon leaving his home in the Bremo area. He was driving his red and white Chevy truck with Virginia registration PL9998.

He is described as a black male with small stature and bald with a mustache.

If you have to see him or his truck, call the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office at 434-589-8211.

Deputies said the photo above was the only one they have at this time.

**MEDIA RELEASE** Event: Missing Senior Adult Date of Release: 06/25/2019 Release #: 001 Time of Release: 1905 Media...

Posted by Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, June 25, 2019

