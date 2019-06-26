Police departments offer home protection service for those traveling for vacation

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police departments across central Virginia are offering free programs that will add extra patrol of your home.
It’s a scary and frustrating feeling after someone breaks into your home. As you get ready ready for your trip out of town, police want your belongings to remain safe.
“We look out for each other here in the city,” Richmond Police Officer Bobbie Jo Plaskett said.
Plaskett works with the Property Crimes Unit in the Richmond Police Department, and believes it’s simple to add an extra layer of security to your property while you’re gone.
“They will check that address for the days you are out of town. They will go throughout their shift and check that address,” Plaskett said.
It’s simple, you just fill out the ‘Home Watch’ form online and submit it to police one week before your trip.
There are other ways to keep your things protected.
“The best thing to do is to keep everything locked up. All of your windows need to be secure. Even leaving lights on can be very helpful,” Plaskett said.
Get the help from those living around you.
“Talk to your neighbors and see if they can keep an eye on things,” Plaskett said.
There’s another big help to keep you safe.
“We are big on the Ring system now. It’s the Ring Doorbell that can just be put right on the front of your house,” Plaskett said.
Several home break-ins and thefts have been caught by the device.
“It is truly an asset and we have partnered with Ring, so if anything they want to share can be shared with our detectives. You don’t have to download the video and bring it to us, we can just share it through the network,” Plaskett said.
Police say it’s their job to keep you safe.
“We want everyone to enjoy their summer and vacation, but want to make sure your valuables are safe when you do leave,” Plaskett said.
If you want to sign up for the service in Chesterfield call 804-748-1258.
