News to know for June 26: Driver kills woman; new Henrico schools; low humidity

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Breaking overnight, one woman is dead and a man is fighting for his life after a hit-and-run crash in Shockoe Bottom early Wednesday.
Police do not have information about the driver or the vehicle involved.
The Henrico County Board of Supervisors gave the final approval Tuesday night on two new high schools.
In addition to new J.R. Tucker and Highland Spring high schools, field houses, concession stands, playing fields and parking areas will be built.
The humidity will drop a bit Wednesday, but then it’s on the increase toward the weekend.
It’s expected to remain dry throughout the week.
Police departments across Central Virginia are offering free programs that will add extra patrol of your home.
We look out for each other here in the city,” Richmond Police Officer Bobbie Jo Plaskett said.
Plaskett works with the Property Crimes Unit in the Richmond Police Department, and believes it’s simple to add an extra layer of security to your property while you’re gone.
Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax says he wants to clarify comments he made to some reporters last week.
Media outlets reported that he said he’s considering running for governor in 2021 because the sexual assault allegations against him have raised his public profile for good. But Fairfax says he was answering two separate questions.
Kings Dominion is celebrating the final week of Grand Carnivale and Independence Day with free military admission and fireworks each night July 1 – July 7.
All active and retired military personnel as well as veterans with honorable or medical discharge can receive two free tickets.
