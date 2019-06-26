News to know for June 26: Driver kills woman; new Henrico schools; low humidity

By David Hylton | June 26, 2019 at 6:44 AM EDT - Updated June 26 at 6:44 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Breaking overnight, one woman is dead and a man is fighting for his life after a hit-and-run crash in Shockoe Bottom early Wednesday.

Police do not have information about the driver or the vehicle involved.

New schools approved

The Henrico County Board of Supervisors gave the final approval Tuesday night on two new high schools.

In addition to new J.R. Tucker and Highland Spring high schools, field houses, concession stands, playing fields and parking areas will be built.

Hot, but not humid

The humidity will drop a bit Wednesday, but then it’s on the increase toward the weekend.

It’s expected to remain dry throughout the week.

Home protection service this summer

Police departments across Central Virginia are offering free programs that will add extra patrol of your home.

We look out for each other here in the city,” Richmond Police Officer Bobbie Jo Plaskett said.

Plaskett works with the Property Crimes Unit in the Richmond Police Department, and believes it’s simple to add an extra layer of security to your property while you’re gone.

Fairfax: Remarks on scandal raising profile are mischaracterized

Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax says he wants to clarify comments he made to some reporters last week.

Media outlets reported that he said he’s considering running for governor in 2021 because the sexual assault allegations against him have raised his public profile for good. But Fairfax says he was answering two separate questions.

Military members get in for free to Kings Dominion

Kings Dominion is celebrating the final week of Grand Carnivale and Independence Day with free military admission and fireworks each night July 1 – July 7.

All active and retired military personnel as well as veterans with honorable or medical discharge can receive two free tickets.

(Source: Kings Dominion)
How We Got Here

This is a busy week in Virginia history! Learn more about the commonwealth’s history in this week’s episode of “How We Got Here” below:

Final thought

“In every day, there are 1,440 minutes. That means we have 1,440 daily opportunities to make a positive impact.” - Les Brown

