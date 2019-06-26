Man taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after Richmond shooting

June 25, 2019 at 10:14 PM EDT - Updated June 25 at 10:20 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is fighting for his life after being shot Tuesday night in Richmond.

Richmond police said they were called around 9:13 p.m. to the 2900 block of North Avenue for a shooting.

Police are investigating. (Source: NBC12)

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

At least three blocks of North Avenue are taped off by police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stopper at 804-780-1000.

