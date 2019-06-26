Henrico leaders approve new high schools

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County Board of Supervisors gave the final approval Tuesday night on two new high schools.
In addition to new J.R. Tucker and Highland Spring high schools, field houses, concession stands, playing fields and parking areas will be built.
The existing J.R. Tucker High School will be demolished.
Officials say the existing Highland High School “will be retained and reused.”
Construction is expected to begin this fall and be completed in 2021.
"This investment in education is one of the many reasons Henrico is a fabulous community to live in,” Superintendent Amy Cashwell said in September 2018 when the plans were first announced.
Each school costs about $80 million.
