Free HIV screenings in Richmond for National HIV Testing Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - National HIV Testing Day is Thursday, June 27.
During the annual holiday, people are encouraged to get tested for HIV, know their status and get into treatment right away if they have HIV.
According to the CDC, about 1.1 million people in the U.S. have HIV, and one in seven of them don’t know they have it.
CDC recommends that everyone between the ages of 13 and 64 get tested for HIV at least once as part of routine health care, and those at high risk get tested at least once a year.
Several Richmond organizations are conducting free testing this week to honor the holiday:
Nationz Foundation at Walgreens Pharmacy - 1157 Azalea Avenue (corner of Azalea Avenue & Brook Road)
June 26, 27, 28 - all day (HIV testing only)
Richmond City Health District - 400 East Cary Street
June 27 - 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. (HIV testing only)
June 28 - 7:30 - 10:30 a.m. and 6 - 10 p.m. (HIV testing and other STDs including chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis)
Health Brigade at Walgreens Pharmacy - 2924 Chamberlayne Avenue (corner of Chamberlayne Avenue & Brookland Park Boulevard)
June 27 - 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. (HIV testing only)
Minority Health Consortium at Walgreens Pharmacy - 1214 Westover Hills Boulevard
June 27 - 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. (HIV testing only)
For more information about these and other HIV testing locations, click here.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.