Forecast: A hot Wednesday but not too humid

Humidity will drop a bit but then it's on the increase toward the weekend
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with low humidity for summer. Highs low 90s
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hot and increasingly humid again. Lows near 70, highs mid 90s
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows low 70s, highs mid 90s
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 10%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms possible late day. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s (Rain Chance: 30%)
MONDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. Lows upper 60s, highs upper 80s
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Slight late day shower chance. Lows mid 60s, highs low 90s (Rain chance 20%)
