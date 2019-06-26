Cash4Life game expanding to 7 days a week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Lottery’s Cash4Life game will expand from two days a week to seven beginning July 1.
The game first launched May 3, 2015, and the top prize of $365,000 a year for life has been won twice.
In order to win, players must match five numbers from a range of 1-60 and the Cash Ball number from a range of 1-4. Matching the five numbers without the Cash Ball wins $1,000 a week for life.
Other prizes range from $2 to $2,500. The odds of winning a prize at 1 in 8, but the odds of winning the top prize at 1 in 21,846,048. The game costs $2 to play.
Cash4Life is played in nine states. Drawings will be held at 9 p.m. and can be viewed online.
