Authorities believe man pulled from James River had medical emergency

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Crews pulled the body of a man from the James River near the Buckingham/Fluvanna County line on Tuesday afternoon.
The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office was called “about a man boating on the James River near Bremo Bluff who appeared to have some sort of medical emergency and fell off his boat into the water.”
Multiple rescue crews and law enforcement agencies responded.
Crews were able to locate and pull him from the river, but were unable to revive him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities said they do not believe it was a boating related death.
“Based on the scene and witness statements, foul play is not suspected and the death appears to be natural. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has declined the case,” the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office said.
Fluvanna deputies are taking over the investigation since the portion of the James River he was found in is located within the county.
