Arrest warrants issued for driver in deadly hit-and-run

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Active arrest warrants are on file for the driver who allegedly hit four people in Shockoe Bottom early Wednesday and then took off, according to Richmond’s new police chief.
Chief William Smith stated Wednesday afternoon investigators had identified an individual involved in the crime, but did not release the driver’s identity.
“First of all, I’d like to send our thoughts and prayers to the persons who were not only killed but were injured today,” Smith said.
Police said when they arrived to the scene just before 2 a.m. they found two women and one man who had been hit.
Those victims were taken to the hospital, where one of the women died.
Police say a fourth victim later took herself to the hospital.
Several blocks of Shockoe Bottom between 15th and 19th streets were blocked off after the crash and remained closed Wednesday morning.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.