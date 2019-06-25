Woman injured after Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating after a shooting left one woman injured.
Police were called to the intersection of German School Road and Midlothian Turnpike just after 8 p.m. on Monday for the report of a shooting.
At the scene, they found a woman with a non-life-threatening injury. She was taken to the hospital.
Detectives believe the incident happened in the 500 block of Labrook Drive where at least one house was hit by gunfire.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
