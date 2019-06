Recognize these suspects? They broke into a house on Centralia Station Road on June 13, 2019, and stole several items — including the victim's surveillance camera. Luckily, the camera captured video of the suspects before they stole it. If you recognize these suspects, or have any information about this burglary, please call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.