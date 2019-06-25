Roanoke cardiologist murdered in Belize

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ7)-- Carilion Clinic cardiologist Dr. Gary Swank was found murdered in Belize.
According to Carilion Clinic, Dr. Swank was murdered, along with his tour guide, while out in Belize on Sunday.
Swank was an interventional cardiologist‚ medical director of Carilion Clinic’s Cardiac Catheterization Lab and an associate professor of internal medicine at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine in Roanoke.
According to a Carilion Clinic statement, "Dr. Swank was a well-respected and well-loved colleague who, each and every day, embodied the values that we hold dear."
Colleagues of Dr. Swank tell WDBJ7 Swank loved to fish and he was vacationing with is wife and three children in Belize.
