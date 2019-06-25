Richmond bicycle messenger fatally hit by delivery truck in NYC

NEW YORK (AP/WWBT) — Authorities say a bicycle messenger has been fatally struck by a delivery truck in Manhattan.
The victim was hit at around 9 a.m. on Monday on Sixth Avenue between West 23rd and 24th streets. The bicyclist was pronounced dead at Bellevue Hospital.
According to WABC , authorities say the 20-year-old was riding in the middle of the street and not in a bike lane.
They say the truck driver apparently was not aware he had struck someone but returned to the scene after he was flagged down a few blocks away.
Media outlets in New York and Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team report the victim has been identified as Robyn Hightman, who was from Richmond.
The Department of Transportation says the victim was the 11th bicyclist to die this year, compared to 10 cyclists in all of 2018.
The city says cycling is exploding in popularity and it’s continuing to work on safety issues.
___
Information from: WABC-TV, http://www.7online.com
(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)