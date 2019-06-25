Police investigate shooting in Richmond’s southside; 2 people injured

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department says two people were injured early Tuesday after a shooting on Decatur Street in the city’s southside.
Police were called to the scene around 1:50 a.m. to find one person with a gunshot wound and another person “suffering from another yet to be determined type of injury.”
Both people are expected to be OK.
“Detectives are in the process of trying to determine where the crime originated,” police said in a statement.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.