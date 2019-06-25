News to know for June 25: Metal detectors proposed at City Hall; southside shooting; less humid

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hot and dry weather is settling in this week as temperatures are expected to be in the 90s.
Tuesday will be a little less humid than Monday:
The Richmond Police Department says two people were injured early Tuesday after a shooting on Decatur Street in the city’s southside.
Police were called to the scene around 1:50 a.m. to find one person with a gunshot wound and another person “suffering from another yet to be determined type of injury.”
Richmond Councilman Mike Jones introduced an expedited resolution Monday night to install metal detectors at City Hall, regardless of whether a gun ban proposal from Mayor Levar Stoney goes through.
"In a controlled space like City Hall, it’s important to know if someone has a gun,” Jones said.
Loved ones of a 33-year-old Richmond man, allegedly shot and killed at the hands of a 15-year-old boy, is asking for answers.
Those close to Arthur Robinson say he was a family man who even welcomed the teenage suspect into his home in the past, never imagining he would one day take his life.
Investigators are still looking for two other suspects who were wearing masks at the time. The crime happened on Old Warwick Road, near Hull Street on Friday night.
On June 25, 1788, Virginia entered statehood and became the 10th state in “these United States.”
But why do we call Virginia a “commonwealth” and not a “state”? Learn more about that quirky history and Virginia’s journey to becoming a state on NBC12′s “How We Got Here” podcast.
Also on June 25, Confederate and Union forces meet at Oak Grove, east of Richmond, in what would become the opening day of the Seven Days’ Battles during the Peninsula Campaign in 1862.
Hallie Hovey-Murray is a self advocate with autism who competed in the Miss Virginia pageant on Saturday, June 21, against 25 women across the Commonwealth.
“It’s just this incredible feeling of knowing that your voice is being seen and you’re making an impact," said Hovey-Murray. “It’s an organization of really strong women who empower one another, and it’s really a sisterhood.”
