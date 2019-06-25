Loved ones of Richmond man killed by teenager: ‘We need somebody to tell us something’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Loved ones of a 33-year-old Richmond man, allegedly shot and killed at the hands of a 15-year-old boy, is asking for answers.
Those close to Arthur Robinson say he was a family man who even welcomed the teenage suspect into his home in the past, never imagining he would one day take his life.
Investigators are still looking for two other suspects who were wearing masks at the time. The crime happened on Old Warwick Road, near Hull Street on Friday night..
"He was like a son. He is my son. That’s how he took me. I was dad. I wasn’t his father, I was dad,” Benjamin Brown said.
Their daughter was engaged to Robinson. They called him AJ. His fiancé was held at gunpoint during the home invasion Friday.
"When they stuck the gun in my daughter’s head, that’s when AJ got protective. When he got protective saying ‘get out the house,’ that’s how he got shot,” Benjamin Brown said.
The truck driver, described as hard working and a family man, was shot and killed. His 4-year-old son was home when it happened. So was the family’s Pitbull named Blue, who began chasing after the suspects when they ran off. That’s when one of them shot Blue in the chest.
Police quickly arrested a 15-year-old, who the Browns say AJ used to welcome into his home. They say he once lived in the neighborhood and grew a relationship with their grandchildren.
"I saw the young boy as a troubled kid because he was treating his mother bad and I tried to give him some type of guidance,” Benjamin Brown said.
They believe the teen came to rob the family because he was familiar with things they had in the home, such as guns and an Xbox, which were all stolen.
"It’s just unbelievable. You invite someone into your house, let them sleep in your bed, they eat at your table and then come to find out it’s somebody that would do something like that to you,” Wanda Mitchell-Brown said.
Now the hunt is on for the two other people who accompanied the 15-year-old in committing the crime.
"We need somebody to tell us something. They need to be taken off the street because who’s to say it could happen to the next person,” Benjamin and Wanda Brown said.
The Pitbull is recovering and is expected to survive.
If you have any info that can lead to the capture the other two suspects, call police.
